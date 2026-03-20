Shropshire weather: Blue skies and spring sunshine to continue into the weekend

The warm peaks of Wednesday - the warmest day of the year so far - are behind us, but experts at the Met Office predict blue skies and spring sunshine will continue into the weekend.

While Friday saw a chilly start with some mist and fog in places, once this clears there will be plenty of warm sunshine to finish the working week. Maximum temperature 15C.

Spring in Shrewsbury Quarry

It’ll get colder after the sun sets on the spring equinox, with the forecast suggesting some patchy frost overnight in rural spots. Minimum temperature 3C.

It’s another dry and settled day for the West Midlands on Saturday, with lots of spring sunshine to start the weekend. Once any mist or fog has cleared during the morning, the Met Office predicts further highs of 15C.

The trend looks set to continue on Sunday too, with long spells of sunshine throughout the day in most areas and maximum temperatures of 14C.

Experts say it’ll begin to feel a little cooler after a cloudy night into next week, which is likely to bring a return to much more typical temperatures for this time of year.