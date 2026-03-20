'I’m fed up with Iran war plane spotters swarming our village, clogging roads and leaving mess outside the RAF base'

The airbase, which is currently hosting US bombers amid the war in the Middle East, has been a focal point for national and foreign plane spotters.

Visitors camp outside the RAF base for days in their cars and caravans - using ladders to see over the screens that were installed to stop them from viewing the site.

Marston Meysey, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, is within walking distance of RAF Fairford, the base being used by the USAF to launch operations against Iran. Residents say an influx in plane spotters is causing chaos in the community.

But the constant influx of plane spotters is upsetting locals, who say they cause antisocial behaviour, "clog up the roads" and use fields surrounding the base as a "toilet".

Locals say that hundreds of plane spotters travel through the village of Marston Meysey, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, every day - as it is within walking distance of RAF Fairford.

The area has become increasingly popular with the spotters since USAF bombers began arriving at the base earlier this month.

Villager Dave James, 71, retired, said he sees hundreds of spotters everyday.

He said he would like to see all the spotters "away from the village" and see more police patrolling.

He added: "We need something in place, to deter them to stay away from here.

"Why should we be overrun with them?"These spotters, are they in favour of fuel and oil prices going up then? Which is what this is causing.

"There's foreign cars, up the lane, one is from Netherlands so he's travelled all the way from Holland.

"They are treating it like a holiday.

"They are obviously in support of what's happening in Iran.

"If Donald Trump has started it that's why we've got this out here and so they must be supporting whatever Donald Trump is doing.

"I'd like to get all them spotters away from here - out of our community."

US Air Force B-52 bomber plane lands at RAF Fairford.

Mr James said they are "clogging up the roads".

He added: "The road is not very wide up through this village and we got people that don't have off street parking.

"If they are clogging our village up with their cars, people come home from work and they can't park outside their own property.

"He said that some plane spotters sit in fields around the airbase and "don't care" about who they belong to.

Him and his partner Chrissie James have allotments along the public footpath to RAF Fairford and have had to put cones up to stop the public from parking there.

Mr James added: "They don't care whose properties it is. "The farmers are trying to grow grass for signage and they are trampolining it all day.

"It's a public footpath - they are up there with their chairs, they're all sat down .

"They screened off the fencing, but they got ladders so they're looking over the airfield still - so who's policing these signs?

"We seem to be a forgotten community out here.

"We shouldn't have to put up with the hassle of all those spotters I think."

Mrs James, 77, also retired, added: "Some of the plane spotters get quite abusive and they block people's entrances.

Marston Meysey, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, is within walking distance of RAF Fairford, the base being used by the USAF to launch operations against Iran.

"It wears you down a bit. "It's a war for God's sake, it's not a pleasure.

"And they are leaving a mess as well."

Kirsty Payne, 57, a charity worker, said they generally have plane spotters coming in regularly, but ever since RAF Fairford has been used by the US they have been "absolutely swamped" with them.

She said they have come along and "parked everywhere", making it hard for ambulances and the school bus to get through and cause antisocial behaviour.

Ms Payne added: "They have no facilities down there.

"We can't walk the dogs down there anymore because there's toilet paper and human excrement in the bushes.

"They are weeing everywhere - they're there for hours and hours.

"There's people climbing up trees, everyone's on their stepladders.

"Wildlife and hedgerows will suffer from people urinating and defecating.

"They also leave rubbish behind which isn't great for the wildlife either."

She added that not all plane spotters are to blame, but that a small minority is "making it much worse" for the residents.

A plane spotter who didn’t want to be named that said: “I’m here for the day, I'm at my car and I've got sandwiches.

Marston Meysey, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, is within walking distance of RAF Fairford, the base being used by the USAF to launch operations against Iran.

"I love aircrafts so that’s why I come here.”

Cllr Martin Smith, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: "We recognise the concerns raised by residents about congestion, inconsiderate parking, and the potential impact on road safety.

“Responsibility for ensuring highway safety, maintaining emergency access, and responding to any immediate obstructions lies with the police.

"Over the weekend, officers issued warnings where appropriate, and our Civil Enforcement Officers were present to issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to vehicles parked in contravention of existing restrictions, such as on double yellow lines.

"We will continue to monitor these areas as part of our routine enforcement work.“

Where no formal parking restrictions are in place, the council is not able to take enforcement action.

"However, we remain willing to work with the local community and parish councils to explore future options for managing parking pressures, should they wish to pursue new measures.

“Residents who encounter vehicles causing an active obstruction or posing a safety risk should report these directly to the police, who have the necessary powers to respond.”

Cllr Joe Harris, cabinet member for highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We have put temporary traffic management measures in place on roads around RAF Fairford, in response to requests by the police and RAF Fairford to address safety and access issues.“

A number of traffic cones have been installed along the verge and the shared pedestrian/cycleway on Whelford Road after vehicles were parking on the route, causing obstructions and raising safety and security concerns.

“In addition, a road closure has been introduced on Dunfield Road, so local residents can still access their properties at all times.

"All of the measures currently in place have been agreed following discussions with Gloucestershire Constabulary and RAF Fairford.

“The situation will continue to be kept under review, with the safety of residents, pedestrians, cyclists and road users remaining the priority.”

Wiltshire Police Inspector Scott Anger said: “We have been working closely with colleagues from Gloucestershire Constabulary and the MOD, as well as engaging with the Marston Meysey Parish Council to address these concerns.“We have been carrying out regular patrols to support the local community.

Insp Anger added: “I was present in Marston Meysey today (19/03) and engaged with some of the aircraft enthusiasts there today and I saw that everyone was parked in a considerate manner and were well behaved. We appreciate that the warm weather has attracted more people and we are asking people to be mindful if they visit the village.“It is worth bearing in mind that screens have now been put in place by the RAF, so the view is limited."