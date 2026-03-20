Four flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport as Middle East war rages on - and heavy explosions continue to shake Dubai

Four flights are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today - and the affected routes continue to be Dubai and Doha.

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Two Dubai flights are scheduled to operate at the West Midlands hub, but four have still been axed.

Passengers are still urged to enquire with their airliner regarding the status of their flight.

The cancelled flights come as heavy explosions shook Dubai in the United Arab Emirates early this morning.

Dubai's air defences intercepted incoming fire over the city.

Birmingham International Airport. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It is reported that a missile alert sounded prior to the strike.

The Dubai Media Office, the sheikhdom’s government communication’s arm, said: “Authorities in Dubai confirm the success of all air interception operations, with no injuries reported.”

Authorities in the UAE also said they've dismantled a "terrorist network" funded by Iran and Hezbollah, and arrested its members.

The network is accused of "money ​laundering, financing terrorism and threatening national security", per state media.

The state news agency said: "The network had been operating within the country ⁠under a fictitious commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out ⁠external schemes threatening the country's financial stability."

According to posts on RedLib, which is similar to Reddit, a building reportedly shook in the Al-Nahda area of Dubai.

Vibrations were also reported in the Liwan area of the city.

Listed below are the flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport today.

Departures

20:50 to Dubai - cancelled

21:35 to Doha - cancelled

Arrivals