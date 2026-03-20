Better maternity pay, sexual harassment action plan and 'cultural transformation': Shropshire fire service taking steps to wipe out gender pay gap

Councillors were told the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority is doing much better than the nation as a whole, with a pay gap of just 11p per hour separating males from females.

The authority's strategy and resources committee was told that the service’s gender pay gap of 0.61 per cent compares to a national gap of 12.8 per cent when the pay of all people is taken into account.

The meeting held at Shrewsbury Fire Station on Wednesday (March 18) was told that the service’s pay gap has dropped three per cent in one year after recruiting more senior female officers.

Strategy and resources committee of Shropshire's fire authority. Picture: LDRS

Councillors were told the service is undergoing a “cultural transformation” in the way it recruits, promotes and works with the other emergency services.

Moves include introducing “more favourable maternity payments” for on-call staff who make up the bulk of the male-dominated 626-strong workforce.

It also has an ‘action plan’ to prevent sexual harassment and has revamped its grievance procedures.

Figures show that last year there were 129 females and 497 males in the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service employee contracted posts which includes operational, non-operational and brigade manager contracts.

Gender pay gap data presented to a fire authority committee. Picture: Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority

Shropshire councillor Roger Evans said: “It is to be congratulated.”

Telford & Wrekin councillor Richard Overton added: “It is really good and I hope to get to a zero pay gap.”

A background paper presented to the committee stated: “It is important to note that the gender pay gap is not about women being paid less than men for doing the same role.

“Equal pay deals with pay differences between men and women who carry out the same or similar jobs, or jobs of equal value.”

The report goes on to say that the under-representation of female workers in fire and rescue services is well documented.

“With more males in the workforce, it is inevitable that differences in pay are exacerbated, this imbalance will continue until more women are in operational roles,” the report reads.

“Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have seen an increase of women in senior level roles which has had a positive impact on the gender pay gap.

“Research shows that a more diverse and inclusive workforce helps organisations develop by bringing new skills, creativity and innovation.”

The report adds that the service is “committed to building an inclusive workforce and increasing female representation at all levels of the organisation”.

“Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service upholds the principles of fairness, equality and inclusion, ensuring these are embedded throughout our practices.

“Our employment policies and procedures support inclusive recruitment and are subject to equality impact assessments to identify any differential impact on women or other protected groups.

“We continue to focus on attracting women into the service through targeted positive-action awareness sessions.

“Improving workforce diversity remains a priority, and we are committed to recruiting and retaining a talented, diverse workforce that enhances our cultural competence and brings broader experience into the organisation.”

The fire service in Shropshire is implementing a Culture Transformation Programme across the organisation.