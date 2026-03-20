Air ambulance called after woman injured as car and truck crash in Oswestry

The incident on the A495 near Porth Y Waen, Oswestry occurred around midday and saw emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend.

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Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the crash, and made the vehicles safe.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service said a woman treated at the scene was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be serious..

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an RTC on the A495 near Porth Y Waen at 12.16pm and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a car and a truck had been involved in a collision. A woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed via land to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”