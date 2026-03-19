Several major airlines cancel all flights to Dubai as Middle East war continues - see full list

Major airline carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air France have suspended or cancelled flights for weeks and, in some cases, months, to Dubai as the war in the Middle East continues.

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The airlines have cited safety concerns over restricted airspace and heightened geopolitical risk.

Air travel to Dubai - long seen as one of the world’s most reliable global hubs - has been thrown into unprecedented uncertainty due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Airlines have been forced to reroute, ground aircraft, or pause operations entirely as tensions intensify.

For passengers, the disruption has meant widespread delays, costly itinerary changes, and growing uncertainty over when normal service will resume.

Listed below are the airlines that have cancelled flights to Dubai/

Air France

Air France has cancelled flights to Dubai until March 20. It has also cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 21 and to Riyadh until March 20.

British Airways

British Airways has extended the suspension of its flights to the Middle East until June.

A British Airways plane. (Photo by Jaime REINA / AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, Britain's flag carrier confirmed it would be extending cancellations to Dubai, as well as Amman, Bahrain, Tel Aviv up to and including 31 May.

Flights to Doha in Qatar have also been scrapped until April 30.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled all passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as cargo freighter flights to Dubai and Riyadh, until April 30.

Finnair

The Finnish carrier has cancelled Doha and Dubai flights until March 29 and is avoiding the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Flynas

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

ITA Airways

ITA Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April 2 and extended Dubai cancellations until March 29, continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

KLM

KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until March 28 and flights to Tel Aviv until April 11.

LOT

The Polish airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until April 18. LOT also cancelled flights to Riyadh until March 24 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 9, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Riyadh until April 5 for operational reasons.

A Lufthansa A319 passenger plane. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

Pegasus

Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 12. Flights to Riyadh were cancelled until March 23.

Wizz Air

The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until the middle of September.