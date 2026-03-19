The controversial booking system and charges implemented at recycling centres all across Powys came into force on April 1 last year, as part of a number of changes.

These included Bryson Recycling being brought in to run all of the sites, except for Welshpool, which continues to be run by the Potters group.

When the changes were revealed, last year there was uproar and a petition against the scheme was signed by more than 4,200 people.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Thursday, March 12, councillors received the results of a review into the scheme six months after its implementation.

More than 6,000 residents were surveyed, alongside feedback from staff, councillor workshops, and consideration of issues such as fly-tipping, recycling rates, and customer compliments and complaints.

The information showed that 93 per cent said the booking system is easy to use, and 74 per cent want it to stay in place.

Councillor Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown) said: “I have some reservations around this survey being portrayed as a true reflection of all our residents’ views.

“It really is only the views of those who’ve used the service, and there’s one in four who don’t want the booking service to remain.

“I would like to know why this wasn’t sent to all households as that would have gathered the views of all who used to use the service prior to the changes, but don’t use it now.”

He said that his concern is that the survey results will be used by the council to conclude that “all is well” and decisions based on this review will be “flawed”.

Cllr Lewington added that he had seen comments on social media from people saying they don’t use the tips anymore and are now “burning rubbish in their back gardens instead.”

Waste and recycling manager Ashley Collins said: “To do every single household would have meant 70,000 questionnaires being sent out – it would be feasibly impractical.

“Everyone who made a booking received an email asking them to complete the questionnaire.

“We also used the Peoples Panel to reach those who may not have used it.

“You can only review it when you’ve actually tried it.

“Bonfires were part of the review process and there is no increase in reported bonfires.”

He mused that there could be more that are “going unreported” but the council now has a facility to report them should people wish to do so.

Mr Collins continued: “We had a 17 per cent response rate – that’s higher than any other survey the council has ever done. The average engagement rate for council consultations is two and a half to five per cent.”

He added that the fears of more fly-tipping and bonfires as a result of the changes had “not happened.”

Cllr Lewington believed that it was important to find out why people did not use the recycling centres and pointed out that there had been fly-tipping incidents in Newtown, in particular at Dolerw Park.

The report will go before a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday, March 24.