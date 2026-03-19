NCP issues statement on holidaymakers who have pre-paid parking at Birmingham Airport - as firm collapses into administration

NCP, the parking firm which has announced it has collapsed into administration, operates the official parking facilities for Birmingham Airport.

All major car parks at the airport, such as Car Parks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are managed and processed through the airport's NCP-integrated booking system.

Due to NCP collapsing into administration, it puts a question mark on the car parks it operates at the West Midlands travel hub.

And it has also raised fears and worries from holidaymakers who have already pre-booked parking at Birmingham Airport - at one of the NCP car parks.

Holidaymakers are anxious as to whether they will still be covered to leave their vehicles at Birmingham Airport amid NCP collapsing into administration.

National Car Parks (NCP) has issued a statement on the issue of holidaymakers who have already paid for parking at Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said its car parks are operating as usual and all booking related queries should be directed to the NCP website which is the usual process.

NCP has confirmed that at present, reservations "will be honoured as normal, as all car parks currently remain open."

It adds: "Please arrive at the car park as planned with your booking confirmation.

"Please continue to monitor updates at the linked website www.pwc.co.uk/ncp, as this may change in the future.

"As a result of the administration, we are unfortunately unable to provide you with any refund. Please contact ncpcustomerservice@ncp.co.uk with any queries regarding your booking."

The administrator, PwC, said demand for parking had not recovered to pre-Covid levels, pointing to "shifts in commuting and customer driving patterns".

It said NCP could no longer afford to pay its creditors after consistently losing money and was unable to scrap "long-term, inflexible" leases on loss-making sites.

On the issue at Birmingham Airport a spokesperson from the hub told the Express & Star: “Birmingham Airport is aware of NCP’s appointment of Administrators, it is business as usual at BHX, and we will monitor any developments and advise accordingly.”

PwC is looking to sell the business as the "best outcome" for those NCP owes money to. "All sites are open, staff remain in post, and trading continues as normal," PwC added.

NCP was founded in 1931 and is one of the biggest car park operators in the UK. It runs 340 car parks across the country, including in airports, hospitals and train stations.

Among the options to secure NCP's future is to sell some or all of the company.