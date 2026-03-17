Should I cancel my holiday to Dubai? Travel expert weighs in after Iranian drone attacks and airspace temporarily closing

The war in the Middle East has entered its third week, and the Gulf nation of Dubai continues to be targeted by Iranian drones and missiles.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was forced to temporarily close its airspace today (Tuesday 17 March) due to rapidly shifting security developments in the area amid incoming threats from Iran.

Air traffic operations have now returned to normal as the UAE has since re-opened its airspace.

But the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has emphasised "that continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of safety of air navigation".

The city skyline is pictured in Dubai. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP via Getty Images)

It comes following the temporary closure of Dubai International Airport on Monday, after a drone attack on a nearby fuel tank. The airport is the world's busiest for international passengers.

Iran has kept up strikes on the UAE since war erupted in the Middle East, disrupting commercial air travel and targeting energy installations on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to the attacks on Dubai, many holidaymakers who have holidays booked to the popular destination are worried about their future trips and whether they should cancel them.

Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, has offered her advice. She told the Express and Star that travellers should "not be cancelling any non-refundable holidays to Dubai independently or they risk losing any right to a refund."

She said: "The most important factor for your holiday is the FCDO advice status. If the FCDO continues to advice against all but essential travel to the UAE and that warning is in place over your travel dates your tour operators will, under the Package Travel Regulations, be required to offer you a refund or alternative holiday.

"If flights are cancelled, the airline has an obligation to rebook you or offer a full refund. It is important that travellers continue to monitor the latest developments and FCDO advice for these destinations."

She added: "Whilst a small number of commercial flights will be resuming to Dubai Airport, FCDO guidance currently advises against all but essential travel to the United Arab Emirates.

"Continuing to travel against FCDO advice can mean invalidating your travel insurance, although this will vary by provider and policy.

"This remains an ongoing situation and travellers should continue to monitor FCDO updates and if they have booked through a travel agent or tour operator, contact them directly for the latest advice and confirmation of what options you may be entitled to before cancelling.”