Woman killed in Oldbury home had filed for divorce from accused after 'relationship broke down', court told

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Paramjit Kaur, aged 46 was found dead on Monday March 31 around 8am at the home in Swan Crescent, Oldbury she shared with husband Harminder Mattu.

Forensic evidence showed she had died the previous night around 11pm with a knife found by her side although there was evidence of strangulation.

Mattu, aged 50, also of Swan Crescent, is accused of her murder, a charge he denies.

Paramjit Kaur

On the first day of his trial, prosecuting solicitor Jonathon Barker said the couple had been married for nearly 10 years after Paramjit had came to the UK from India . initially staying with her cousin before meeting Mattu.