Four fire engines were also sent to the scene of the collision at High Ercall, between Shrewsbury and Newport, at around 6.40pm yesterday (March 15).

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One person was helped free from the tractor by firefighters.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved one small tractor in a collision with a tree. Crews released one person unable to exit the tractor.”

Fire crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.