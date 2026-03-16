Are Emirates flights operating? Major airline issues update as thousands of Brits on flights suddenly forced to divert after drone attack

The world’s largest international airline, Emirates, has resumed a limited schedule from Dubai International Airport today (Monday 16 March) after flights were temporarily suspended at the hub following a drone attack.

At around 4am local time, Dubai Airports posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Flights at DXB are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Please contact your airlines for the latest flight updates.”

It later confirmed the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International (DXB) to selected destinations. Passengers are still advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

An Emirates airplane. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Emirates has advised that some flights due to fly today have been cancelled, with those due to travel given a cancellation notice.

Those affected by the cancellation of their flight will be advised on re-accommodation options too.

The airline said that it will share further updates when available and apologised for the inconvenience. It added that passengers should ensure their flight is operating before heading to the airport.

You can amend bookings and rebook flights online within 72 hours of your original departure date by visiting “Manage Your Booking” on the Emirates app.

If you are unable to rebook, get in touch with the airline directly. If you booked with a travel agent, please contact them for rebooking. The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously.

Six Emirates flights from UK airports were en route to Dubai when news of the closure emerged.

One inbound flight from Heathrow, Emirates flight EK30, diverted to Dubai World Central. Two flights from Heathrow, and one each from Gatwick, Manchester and Edinburgh, turned around and flew back to their starting points.

Many departing flights at Dubai Airport have been cancelled.

Passengers in the UK due to travel out to Dubai on Monday night and into Tuesday are likely to be affected.