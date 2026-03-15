Let's squawk about parakeets: Your most colourful images as parakeets continue to be spotted around Shropshire

Wild parakeets are like Marmite, you either love them or hate them; there is no in-between with this bird and they have split the opinions of nature walkers for years.

Breeding populations of parakeets were accidentally released into the UK around the late 1960s; with the earliest sightings dating back to the early 1800s, however, by 2026, the colourful avian can be found in almost every region of Shropshire and the wider country.

Strangely enough, while they do look cute and adorable, Parakeets are known to be highly territorial; they are described as 'natural opportunists', and often squabble with other birds over nesting locations and feeding spots, at times pushing them out of their natural habitat.

However, whether you love or hate them, it's hard to disagree that it is a pleasing sight to see these little rascals dangling upside down from the trees or flittering from branch to branch.