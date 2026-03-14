Shropshire young farmers show there is still money in muck

Each year the Bridgnorth YFC sells bags of muck to local gardeners and horticulturists to raise cash for their club.

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This year the group held their annual muck lug from a new location in Stanmore having previously bagged up their manure at Bridgnorth livestock market

Josh Barratt from the YFC said while the much lug on March 8 was "slightly quieter” than previous years, they still managed to raise £340.

"It will be added to our charity total for the end of the year,” he added. “Thankyou to everyone who came along to support us.”