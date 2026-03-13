Town's Lions prepare for roaring birthday bash with special guests and raffle prizes

Bridgnorth Lions was formed in the town in 1976 when the official Lions Group charter was signed.

To mark the occasion, the Lions are holding an anniversary dinner on Saturday at the Punch Bowl Inn in the town.

Ahead of the celebrations, local off win shop Tanners Wine handed the group a hamper.

Howard Davies from the Lions, said: “This is a special year for our club with 50 years of fundraising and giving to the community of Bridgnorth.

Mark Carter of Tanners handing a hamper to Lion Ken Duffield and Lion John Boydell

“Bridgnorth Lions is grateful for Tanners’ support. The hamper will be raffled off at the Charter dinner on Saturday to raise funds for our charity account.”

The Charter Dinner, which begins at 7.30pm will also see four special guests.

Bridgnorth Twinning Association said four members of the Lions group from Schrobenhausen, Germany - one of Bridgnorth’s twin towns - are set to be at the dinner.

Fran Spicer from the Twinning Association said: “On Saturday March 14, Bridgnorth Lions are hosting their 50th Charter Anniversary Dinner at The Punchbowl. I am delighted to announce that four members of the Lions from Schrobenhausen will be coming over to join in the celebrations commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Bridgnorth as members of Lions Clubs International.

“Our friends from Schrobenhausen will be in Bridgnorth over the whole weekend. If you happen to see them wandering around town please give them a warm welcome.”

Bridgnorth Lions are a local volunteer service group and part of Lions Clubs International.

They raise funds for local, national, and international causes, including organising the annual Bridgnorth Walk, Duck Race and a host of other events.