Police in Shropshire roll out mature driver awareness sessions - here's how you can attend

West Mercia Police said the sessions are aimed primarily at drivers aged 65+ and are being delivered in partnership with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

The events will see attendees will experience a virtual reality film which has been developed specifically to help drivers understand the changes that happen as people age and how it can affect their driving. After watching each film, there will be the opportunity to ask any questions and discuss any concerns.

As well as mature drivers, these sessions may appeal to any family members who may have questions or concerns on behalf of an older relative. The events aim to raise awareness in an informal setting; attendees will not be assessed and information discussed will not be reported anywhere.

The first sessions will take place at on Thursday, April 16 in Whitchurch and Wednesday, June 17 at Craven Arms.

Two sessions are available on each date: morning (10:00am-12:00pm) or afternoon (1:30pm-3:30pm).

Police said the sessions are free to attend but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Please email West Mercia Police Road Safety Team at: RoadSafety1@westmercia.police.uk and specify which location you would like to attend and your preference for an morning (10am to 12pm) or afternoon (1:30pm to 3:30pm) session.

Police said places will be allocated on a first come first served basis, and full joining instructions will be provided when your placse is confirmed.

The mature driver awareness sessions will also be taking place in Telford & Wrekin. With the first in Tweedale on Wednesday, April 22, although there are "very limited spaces left". There will also be sessions in Newport on Tuesday, June 30 from 10am to 12pm and 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

To enquire about booking a place on one of these courses, please email Telford & Wrekin Council at roadsafety@telford.gov.uk