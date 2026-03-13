11 bygone photos show the Shropshire town once synonymous with horse racing - and it's not Ludlow

While the county has a thriving race course in the shape of Ludlow Racecourse, the south Shropshire town never used to have a monopoly on the ‘sport of kings’.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Racing at Bridgnorth (Clive Gwilt)

Bridgnorth historian, Clive Gwilt, says his home town was once synonymous with horse racing.

“Horse racing in the area dates back to about 1690, when meetings were held on Morfe Common,” said Clive, who has authored numerous books on Bridgnorth’s history.

Enjoying a day at the races in Bridgnorth

“These events were organised with support from the town corporation and were popular social gatherings.”

Racing in Bridgnorth attracted huge crowds

He said his archives show that the earliest recorded meeting took place in August 1690.