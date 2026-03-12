Shropshire funeral director returns home safely after being caught up in the Iran War following a New Zealand conference trip

John Adams, a fourth-generation funeral director at Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors in Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, was invited by the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand to deliver a keynote talk at their national conference in Auckland.

Mr Adams delivered a presentation entitled: “The Silence is Over,” focusing on the importance of improving society’s understanding of death, grief, and bereavement, and the role funeral professionals can play in helping communities have more open conversations around loss.

The invitation followed similar speaking engagements overseas, including recent conferences in Vietnam and Australia, where Mr Adams has been sharing insights from his campaign work in the UK aimed at incorporating bereavement awareness into classrooms through the Nation.

While in Auckland, Mr Adams also recorded several interviews for his podcast, “Death: A Changing Industry.”

Mr Adams at the New Zealand Grief Centre

One of the interviews included a discussion with the Independent Chair of the National Grief Centre of New Zealand, exploring how grief support is delivered in the country and the important relationship between bereavement specialists and funeral professionals.

During the conference, he also hosted a panel discussion on the future of funerals, examining how funeral firms can strengthen relationships with families through authentic storytelling and better communication about the care and support they provide.

John was also invited to speak on the New Zealand National Radio station which again helped deliver this important message and mission.

Mr Adams talking to Radio New Zealand

Speaking about the visit, Mr Adams said he was truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the UK funeral profession internationally.

He said: “It was a real privilege to be invited to speak in New Zealand and to meet funeral directors from across the country. The welcome I received was incredibly warm and it was inspiring to see the pride and professionalism within the New Zealand funeral sector.”

Mr Adams has spent the past four years campaigning to improve society’s understanding of grief and bereavement, including work with schools and national organisations to encourage more open conversations around death. In July last year it was announced bereavement education would now form part of the national curriculum which will start at the end of 2026. This follows his petition which was debated in Parliament in December 2024, with the support of local MP Stuart Anderson.

He is a Past President of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) and co-author of the children’s bereavement book “Don’t Tell the Children.”

However, the journey home from New Zealand took an unexpected turn. After travelling to Dubai to meet his family before returning to the UK, the region came under attack, temporarily closing airports and leaving them caught up in the unfolding situation.

Despite the worrying circumstances, the family were able to remain safe until travel resumed and they were able to return home.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr Adams said it reinforced the importance of clear communication during uncertain times, particularly when supporting children through difficult situations.

He said: “Explaining what was happening in an age-appropriate way helped reduce fear for my children. It was a reminder that uncertainty often creates the greatest anxiety, and that honest conversations can help people cope with difficult moments.”

Mr Adams said he was proud to see the message around grief awareness now being shared internationally.

He added that the conversations taking place around the world highlight how funeral professionals can play an important role in helping society better understand grief and loss, resulting in more compassion, care and kindness within society.