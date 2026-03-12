National Trust: 'Incredible footage' of beavers to make debut at key West Midlands city to help more people appreciate their cute 'antics'

The conservation charity has said that this is also as part of a commitment to 'unequal access to nature'.

The Trust will show footage of beavers, and there will be a screening in Birmingham this Saturday (March,14).

This will take place in Victoria Square between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (March, 14), the National Trust will be sharing footage of the mammals so more locals gain foster an appreciation for these creatures that were once hunted to extinction in the 16th century. There will also be screenings in Newcastle, Cardiff, and Belfast.

The National Trust will show footage of beavers at Birmingham's Victoria Square on Saturday (Photo credit: National Trust)

Sabra Khan from the National Trust in Birmingham, said: “With so few beavers in the wild and due to their nocturnal habits, beavers are incredibly hard to come across. We hope that by sharing the incredible footage we’ve captured even more people will be able to enjoy their antics.

“We also hope that by discovering more about these special mammals and learning about how important they are for healthy ecosystems, that people will appreciate the role all wildlife plays and do what they can to protect it.”

As part of the screening, viewers will also be able to test their beaver knowledge, ‘direct the camera operator’ and learn a few fun facts. National Trust rangers and nature experts will also share more about the animals.

The Trust has recently released a number of beavers into the wild, at its Holnicote Estate in Somerset. The estate has previously welcomed beavers in enclosures, but this is the first time a wild release has happened there thanks to a major policy shift in species reintroductions which came into effect last year.