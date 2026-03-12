Man, 76, missing from Shropshire hospital - police 'increasingly concerned for his welfare'

Police are appealing for information after a 76-year-old man was reported missing from Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Christopher Norton was reported missing at around 8pm on Wednesday, 11 March. Officers say it is believed he is still in the Telford area, although he has connections to Donnington.

Christopher is described as a white man who is bald, wears glasses and walks with a limp.

Officers, along with Christopher's family, are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting incident 416i of March 11, 2026.