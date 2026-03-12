Generous pub and customers raise more than £7k for roof garden at Shropshire hospitals

Drinkers at The Red Lion, Caersws, raised a total of £7,125 in support of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity.

The money will go towards the Critical Care and Oncology Roof Garden – a new outdoor space for patients and their families – at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The fundraising total was achieved through a series of fun and creative community activities, including food stalls, “money in a jar,” “spud in a bucket,” freshly prepared baps, and other lively events hosted at the Mid-Wales pub.

Viv Bradley, left, and Glyn Brown, right, with Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, proudly holding the £7,125 donation on behalf of everyone who took part.

The generosity and enthusiasm of customers and supporters turned small change and community spirit into a significant donation for local hospital services.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at the hospital who accepted the donation from Viv Bradley and Glyn Brown, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at The Red Lion, Caersws, and to all of their wonderful customers who have supported this fundraising effort. £7,125 is a fantastic achievement and will make a real difference to our Critical Care and Oncology Roof Garden project.

“This space will provide comfort, fresh air and a moment of calm for patients and their loved ones during what can be some of the most challenging times. Thank you.”

Glyn Brown, who is currently receiving treatment at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Being treated at the hospital, I saw first-hand how much these services mean to patients and families. I’m incredibly proud of what our community has achieved.

“I hope the money we’ve raised will help create a space that brings comfort to future patients when they need it most.”

The Critical Care and Oncology Roof Garden aims to provide a dedicated outdoor sanctuary where patients can benefit from fresh air and natural surroundings as part of their care journey.

For more information about supporting the project, please contact sath.charity@nhs.net.