Drone hits luxury residential building in Dubai sparking fire and evacuations

The incident is reported to have occurred near the upmarket waterfront district of Dubai Creek Harbour, which is located around five miles from the airport.

Dubai Government Media Office reported damage caused by “a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour”, in a statement at 2.45am.

The incident sparked a fire, which has been brought under control. It also prompted an evacuation, which officials say was undertaken as a precaution.

Details and photographs of the incident have been released by the Dubai Media Office, who have since confirmed the situation is "fully under control".

A drone hit a residential building in Dubai, officials have confirmed. (Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/X)

Officials also confirmed that "all residents" are safe in what is thought to be the most recent in a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran on the United Arab Emirates.

In a series of posts on X, the Dubai Media Office stated: "Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour."

"Authorities are currently carrying out evacuation operations to ensure the safety of everyone in the building," the media office posted thereafter.

"Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported," the media office posted after the incident was concluded.

The incident comes after four people were injured after two drones fell near Dubai Airport.

Meanwhile, in Iraq a foreign worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on an oil tanker.

The latest developments come as Donald Trump insisted "we're not finished yet" when he was asked what it will take to bring the war in Iran to an end.

The US President promised "more of the same" on Wednesday as the conflict approaches a third week.

Countries across the Middle East have been targeted by Iran in missile and drone strikes. The UAE has managed to withstand most attacks through successful air defence, with only "minor damage" reportedly inflicted.