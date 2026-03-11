Warning to holidaymakers in Dubai as British tourist arrested for 'filming missiles'

The campaign group Detained in Dubai said a 60-year-old man from London was understood to have been on holiday in Dubai when he was taken into custody on Monday (9 March) for filming Iranian missiles heading towards the country.

According to reports, the man is being held at a police station in the Bur Dubai area of the Middle Eastern nation.

It's understood the British national has not been charged as yet, but he could face a prison sentence of up to two years or a heavy fine of up to £58,000, if convicted under the holiday hotspots strict cybercrime laws.

Authorities have already warned citizens, residents and visitors that those posting clips and images on social media of the strikes could face legal consequences.

An alert issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior warning residents of Dubai of a potential Iranian missile strike. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Rules are in place around sharing these videos and photographs because in doing so you could jeopardise security by revealing the position of defensive military installations.

Footage could also be used for improving the aim of future strikes by revealing where exactly was hit.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of “refraining from circulating rumours or publishing images or videos of the aftermath to avoid legal liability”, with the Dubai Media Office urging similar restraint.

In the past 48 hours authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued alerts to residents through the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority which sent text alerts to mobile phones.

In advice shared to residents and travellers, the UAE said people should "prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately".

It also warned people to "avoid spreading rumours" and "not share unverified information online".

UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has urged the public to abide by the law and obtain information only from official sources to help preserve national security and stability.