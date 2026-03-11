M54 and A5 to close overnight for vital maintenance work - here's when

The county's motorway is set for some resurfacing work and a section is to close ahead of the weekend in both directions.

National Highways said the work will also see a major stretch of the A5 also closed.

The closure for essential resurfacing will see the M54 from Junction 7 to the A5 Preston roundabout in Shrewsbury shut and will take place overnight from Friday.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "This Friday night (March 13) we need to close the M54 both ways between M54 J7 and the A5 Preston roundabout for essential resurfacing work

"The closure will begin from 9pm until 6am on Saturday morning, with a clearly signed diversion route in place."