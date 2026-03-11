Litter picks planned across Telford as Spring Clean campaign begins - here's how to join in

Groups across Telford and Wrekin will be hosting clean‑ups, supported by the local authority and its network of more than 1,900 Street Champions.

The national campaign, now in its tenth year, is run by Keep Britain Tidy and encourages residents to take responsibility for their local environment by joining organised events or setting up their own.

Councillor Paul Davis said the programme shows how many communities are keen to get involved.

“Once again, we are backing the Great British Spring Clean with a shared mission to love where we live by taking action to tackle litter,” he said.

Telford and Wrekin launch clean up for Great British Spring Clean 2026

“Council staff will be joining street champions, community action teams, community groups, businesses and schools as we come together to keep Telford and Wrekin clean and vibrant.”

He added that volunteers can give as much or as little time as they can spare: “Street champions are amazing volunteers, and we would love more residents, families and workplaces to sign up.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy said the work of volunteers has a visible impact on local areas.

“By reducing litter, cutting down on single‑use plastics and using equipment made from recycled materials wherever possible, they help create cleaner, greener neighbourhoods,” she said.

Where and when litter picks are happening

Saturday, March 14

Wellington Town Council Litter Pick - meet at Wellington Civic Centre (time TBC)

Sunday, March 15

Newport Litter Pickers - 9am, meet at the Guildhall

Monday, March 16

Doseley Community Litter Pick - 2pm to 3.30pm, meet at the field at Doseley

Saturday, March 21

Lightmoor Community Litter Pick - 10.30am to 12.30pm, meet at Oak Tree Centre

Dothill Community Litter Pick - time TBC

Oakengates Town Council Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon, meet at The Wakes

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council Litter Pick - 1.30pm to 3.30pm, meet at the Sambrook Centre

Sunday, March 22

Coalbrookdale Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon (location TBC)

Thursday, March 26

Donnington Hub Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12.30pm, meet at the hub

Friday, March 27

Ketley Parish Council Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon, meet at Ketley Community Centre

Residents can join any of the listed litter picks, arrange their own, or sign up as Street Champions.

Updates are available on the Street Champions Facebook page or by emailing pride.officer@telford.gov.uk.