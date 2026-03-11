Litter picks planned across Telford as Spring Clean campaign begins - here's how to join in
A series of community litter picks will take place across Telford this month as part of the Great British Spring Clean, with events scheduled in towns and neighbourhoods across the borough.
Groups across Telford and Wrekin will be hosting clean‑ups, supported by the local authority and its network of more than 1,900 Street Champions.
The national campaign, now in its tenth year, is run by Keep Britain Tidy and encourages residents to take responsibility for their local environment by joining organised events or setting up their own.
Councillor Paul Davis said the programme shows how many communities are keen to get involved.
“Once again, we are backing the Great British Spring Clean with a shared mission to love where we live by taking action to tackle litter,” he said.
“Council staff will be joining street champions, community action teams, community groups, businesses and schools as we come together to keep Telford and Wrekin clean and vibrant.”
He added that volunteers can give as much or as little time as they can spare: “Street champions are amazing volunteers, and we would love more residents, families and workplaces to sign up.”
Councillor Carolyn Healy said the work of volunteers has a visible impact on local areas.
“By reducing litter, cutting down on single‑use plastics and using equipment made from recycled materials wherever possible, they help create cleaner, greener neighbourhoods,” she said.
Where and when litter picks are happening
Saturday, March 14
Wellington Town Council Litter Pick - meet at Wellington Civic Centre (time TBC)
Sunday, March 15
Newport Litter Pickers - 9am, meet at the Guildhall
Monday, March 16
Doseley Community Litter Pick - 2pm to 3.30pm, meet at the field at Doseley
Saturday, March 21
Lightmoor Community Litter Pick - 10.30am to 12.30pm, meet at Oak Tree Centre
Dothill Community Litter Pick - time TBC
Oakengates Town Council Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon, meet at The Wakes
Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council Litter Pick - 1.30pm to 3.30pm, meet at the Sambrook Centre
Sunday, March 22
Coalbrookdale Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon (location TBC)
Thursday, March 26
Donnington Hub Community Litter Pick - 10am to 12.30pm, meet at the hub
Friday, March 27
Ketley Parish Council Litter Pick - 10am to 12noon, meet at Ketley Community Centre
Residents can join any of the listed litter picks, arrange their own, or sign up as Street Champions.
Updates are available on the Street Champions Facebook page or by emailing pride.officer@telford.gov.uk.