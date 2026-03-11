Four people injured as two drones fall near Dubai Airport - have flights been impacted?

Dubai authorities confirmed this morning (Wednesday 11 March) that two drones were spotted near the airport and four people were subsequently injured.

The four people injured were two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian citizen.

Dubai Media Office said on X: "The competent authorities have confirmed the downing of two drones in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), resulting in minor injuries to two individuals of Ghanaian nationality and one Bangladeshi individual, as well as a moderate injury to one individual of Indian nationality.

"The competent authorities have also confirmed the continuation of normal flight operations."

Emirates aircraft are pictured at Dubai international Airport. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Dubai Airports has confirmed that the airport is open and operating.

It adds on its website: "Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure the smooth flow of operations.

"Customers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates regarding their flights."

The Emirati army reportedly intercepted 26 drones yesterday (Tuesday 10 March) alone, nine of which fell inside its territory.

One of the drone attacks caused a fire at Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial Complex, which is home to the kingdom’s largest oil refinery.

The incident near Dubai Airport this morning comes after all flights in and out of Dubai were grounded on Saturday (7 March).

Flights were grounded at the major airport after Iran launched more missiles in retaliation for the attacks by the US and Israel.

Footage showed a drone appearing to strike near one of the airport buildings. There were no reports of injuries.