Budding nature photographers sought as Shropshire museum launches new competition

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery (SMAG) is inviting people of all ages to pick up their cameras and celebrate the natural world, with the launch of their wildlife photography competition.

The competition encourages photographers—from complete beginners to experienced enthusiasts—to capture the beauty of nature in their immediate surroundings, whether that’s in a garden, local park or the wider Shropshire countryside.

Fay Bailey, head of museum services at Shropshire Council, said: “The theme of the competition is “Wildlife on Your Doorstep” and we are hoping to see photographs of wild animals and plants from across Shropshire that highlight the county’s biodiversity. It would be wonderful if the images also tell a story and showcase the creativity of the photographers.”

Geese at the waters in Ellesmere

The competition has three age categories: 11 and under, ages 12–18, and adults (18+), making it accessible for families, schools and individuals alike.

Jeremy Blandford, deputy portfolio holder for homes and leisure at Shropshire Council, added: “The wildlife photography competition is a great way for people across Shropshire to connect with the natural world. By encouraging people to look more closely at the wildlife around them, we’re hoping to inspire creativity, curiosity and a deeper appreciation of nature right on our doorstep.”

Entries must be submitted by Friday, March 27. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 10, and an exhibition of the entrants’ photographs will be displayed in the museum at the forthcoming Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

The competition has been inspired by the prestigious exhibition that will be on display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from April 25 to June 20.

The world-renowned exhibition, now in its sixty-first year and on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, features some of the most exceptional nature photography taken today from across the globe.

Winners of SMAG’s competition will receive free exhibition tickets to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition for themselves and their family.

For full competition details and exhibition information, visit Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery’s website: shropshiremuseums.org.uk/event/smag-wildlife-photography-competition