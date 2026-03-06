'Life has fully returned': Dubai Airport 'busy' with passengers as UAE airspace partially open

Limited airport operations have resumed at Dubai Airport with a small number of flights departing and arriving. Passengers are still be advised to not travel to the airport unless they have received a confirmed departure time directly from their airline.

The airport warns that schedules remain subject to change. There are still scores of flights cancelled at the airport today (Friday 6 March) but some flights are operating.

Images and videos shared on social media show passengers at the airport and how the hub is slowly returning to normal operations.

Emirates airplanes are parked at the Dubai International Airport. (Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Sultan Alwashahi, a social media influencer in Dubai, shared an image and video of Dubai Airport today. He wrote: "Now at #Dubai International Airport – Terminal 3 Departures.

"You can clearly see large numbers of passengers moving through the terminal, progressing to their boarding gates and preparing to depart on their flights.

"The airport is busy, operations are running smoothly, and life has fully returned to the terminal."

One user replied to the post saying: "This terminal ran like an F1 pit crew this morning.

"Posting this on a flight to ATH right now - beyond impressed with DXB and the UAE overall".

Dubai Airport said "operations are being progressively scaled in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities" and it "continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities."

It adds: "Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff. Further updates will be shared through official channels."

It comes as the US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its seventh day on Friday 6 March.

The US and Israel have continued to batter Iran with nationwide strikes, and in turn, Iran has kept up retaliatory strikes on Israel, US bases and across the region.

It has led to thousands of Britons leaving the region with some 4,000 returning on commercial flights before the first Government charter plane landed at London Stansted shortly before 1am on Friday.

Etihad Airways announced on Friday it would be resuming a “limited commercial flight schedule” until March 19, including flights to and from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow, Manchester and Dublin.