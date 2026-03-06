Accident on M6 causes slow traffic in Black Country stretch: Latest
An accident on the M6 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury has closed the hard shoulder currently
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Live Traffic-M6 are reporting the accident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton the A454 Black Country Route and Junction 9 for Wednesbury causing congestions.
AA Traffic News are reporting one lane closed and slow traffic.
Website motorwaycameras.co.uk are reporting normal traffic conditions are to be expected between 12.15 and 12.30