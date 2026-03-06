Accident on M6 causes slow traffic in Black Country stretch: Latest

Live Traffic-M6 are reporting the accident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton the A454 Black Country Route and Junction 9 for Wednesbury causing congestions.

Stock motorway traffic image

AA Traffic News are reporting one lane closed and slow traffic.

Website motorwaycameras.co.uk are reporting normal traffic conditions are to be expected between 12.15 and 12.30