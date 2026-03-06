Shropshire Star
Close

Accident on M6 causes slow traffic in Black Country stretch: Latest

An accident on the M6 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury has closed the hard shoulder currently

By Paul Jenkins
Published

Live Traffic-M6 are reporting the accident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton the A454 Black Country Route and Junction 9 for Wednesbury causing congestions.

Average age of UK cars
Stock motorway traffic image

AA Traffic News are reporting  one lane closed and slow traffic.

Website motorwaycameras.co.uk are reporting normal traffic conditions are to be expected between 12.15 and 12.30