Watch: First flight from Dubai lands at Birmingham Airport amid Middle East conflict

The first flight from Dubai has touched down at Birmingham Airport, bringing home passengers who had been stranded in the Middle East after days of airspace closures and travel chaos triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The Emirates service was among the limited number of flights resuming from Dubai as airlines begin to restore routes amid widespread cancellations. The plane, which was in a holding pattern, was delayed in landing.

Despite ongoing restrictions and ongoing disruption across Gulf airspace, the arrival marked an early sign of normalising travel for those affected.