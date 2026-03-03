Major delays on Midlands motorway after crash

One of four lanes is closed on the southbound carriageway of the M42 motorway in Warwickshire following an earlier collision.

The closure is in place between Junction 4 for Shirley and Junction 3A, which links to the M40 motorway. The closure was in place as of 8:15am on Tuesday.

National Highways traffic officers are at the scene, and recovery teams have also arrived to remove the vehicles involved. The incident happened earlier today, though details about how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured have not yet been confirmed.

Drivers heading south are facing delays of more than 30 minutes on the approach to the affected stretch. Traffic is building steadily, particularly during peak travel periods.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes where possible. Further updates are expected as the scene is cleared and normal traffic flow resumes.