'There's fighter jets everywhere and falling debris': West Midlands man living near Dubai describes scene amid Iran strikes

Loud explosions have been heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama today (Monday 2 March) as Tehran pressed into a third day of strikes in response to US-Israeli strikes. This morning debris from a drone fell in the Al Hamra Village area in the city of Ras Al Khaimah, around an hour's drive from Dubai International Airport.

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office posted on X: "The relevant authorities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah dealt with an incident in the Al Hamra Village area this morning, resulting from the fall of shrapnel following the successful interception by air defenses of a drone aircraft, with no injuries reported. The public is urged to obtain information from its official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information."

A plume of smoke rises in Dubai following a reported Iranian strike. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Pictures shared on social media show clouds of smoke and damage on the streets. One user on X said the explosion "woke me up at 8am this morning in Al Hamra community".

A man from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, who is now living in Ras Al Khaimah, told the Express and Star: "There's fighter jets everywhere above us and constantly intercepting.

"There is falling debris and all interceptions. They hit Al Hamra".

Iran has targeted US assets in the UAE, including civilian properties, and airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This is the first such incident in Ras Al Khaimah.

The emirate’s authorities are closely monitoring the situation and stress that all safety measures remain in place to protect the public. Dubai Airports, the body which manages the city’s two international airports, advised any passengers due to travel not to go to the airport at this time. Flights have been suspended at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to United Arab Emirates, which includes cities Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. In a new warning to Brits it says: "Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in UAE should immediately shelter in place.

"Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities. Let the UK government know you’re in the United Arab Emirates register your presence if you’re in the United Arab Emirates for further updates.

