Is Dubai Airport open? Emirates and flydubai issue update as flights suspended until further notice

Dubai Airports, the body which manages the city’s two international airports, advised any passengers due to travel not to go to the airport at this time. Flights have been suspended at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai International Airport says on its website: "All flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are currently suspended until further notice, following regional airspace closures. Guests are advised not to travel to the airport and to contact their airline for the latest information on flights and travel options.

"We will provide updates through our official channels as the situation develops. The safety and welfare of our guests, employees and partners remains our top priority."

Dubai International Airport in Dubai. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The flight suspensions come as the General Civil Aviation Authority introduced a temporary partial closure of UAE airspace – an exceptional precautionary measure amid “rapidly evolving regional security developments”, it said in a statement to the WAM news agency. Emirates has announced that all flights to and from Dubai by the airline will be suspended until 3pm UAE time on Tuesday March 3.

An Emirates travel update has explained what those due to travel this week need to know. The update said: “If you are booked to travel between now and Thursday March 5, your options are:

Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination up to 20 days from your original date of travel. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, please contact them. If you booked with Emirates directly, click here.

Request for refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.

An Emirates spokesman said: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai. Emirates urges customers to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities. We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused, and we are assisting them with rebooking, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."

Currently, all flydubai flights scheduled for travel up until 3pm GST on Tuesday March 3 are cancelled. The airline issued advice for those due to travel in the next 72 hours, which is listed below.