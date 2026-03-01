'We need her back safe and sound ' - Black Country mother speaks of her anguish as her daughter faces 'chaos' in Dubai.

Sue McFarlane said her daughter Nikki and her boyfriend Oliver have been told to leave their apartment in Dubai and shelter in an underground car park after reports from them of explosions being heard.

Nikki, aged 29, has taught English Language for two-and-a-half years and lives in the Arjan region of Dubai, a quiet suburban area.

But Sue said it was anything but quiet when Nikki reported hearing explosions after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran overnight.

She said: "Dubai has been put on lockdown and residents advised to shelter - I managed to talk to Nikki and she reported hearing explosions but it is believed it might have been missiles being intercepted.

"It is a very volatile and scary situation and although the attacks and military action is not on Dubai the whole region is affected and everything is on lockdown so any work she and Oliver are doing is online, they can't go to the classroom.

Sue McFarlane (L) and her daughter Nikki at her graduation

"Flights are on hold as well and I am due to go out there next Sunday but I don't know if that will be possible, I just want her back safe and sound with me but at the moment the situation out there is pretty chaotic."

Sue spoke of Nikki 'Living her best life' since she made the move to go out to Dubai and teach after she graduated with a masters in education from Birmingham University in 2022.

She said: "She spent a year out there on her own before Oliver joined her and they have a great lifestyle - they have travelled to the Maldives and Australia and other places and enjoy an idyllic existence as well as doing jobs they love.

"But all that is on hold at the moment - they were due to go to a beach club today (Sunday) which is a normal weekend activity for them but the advice is to either not leave the apartment, or if they can, shelter in an underground car park which sounds scary.

"I just want to she her and Oliver back safe and sound and hopefully something will happen to allow that this week but at the moment it is just chaotic all over the Middle East,"

The UK Foreign Office has warned against all but essential travel to the UAE, which includes popular tourist destinations Abu Dhabi and Dubai, due to possible missile attacks as regional tensions escalate.

UAE airspace is partially closed and Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are shut, cancelling all flights to some of the Gulf’s busiest hubs.

Official advice to Britons already in the Emirates is to “remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities”.

British travellers are also asked to register their presence with the Foreign Office via the UAE pages at gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.

Have you or someone you know been affected by the situation? Let us know at newsdesk@expressandstar.co.uk