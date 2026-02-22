'All are very welcome' - Services along the River Severn as county celebrates Shropshire Day

Each February, the ceremonial county of Shropshire celebrates Shropshire Day on February 23, which is the feast day of Saint Milburga, the county’s patron saint.

Ahead of Monday's celebration, a special event is being planned to mark the occasion on Sunday – a service at three churches spanning the River Severn.

Shropshire is part of both the Diocese of Lichfield (the Northern part of the county including Shrewsbury) and Diocese of Herefordshire (the southern part of the county), and this service is being arranged to celebrate both Dioceses’ link to the county.

The afternoon of worship will commence at 2pm in St Mary the Virgin Church, Jackfield and then proceed with a walk of approximately 2.5 miles which starts in the Diocese of Hereford and the Telford and Wrekin Council area, cross the River Severn and concludes in the Diocese of Lichfield and the Shropshire Council area at the Church of St Mary, Sutton Maddock. The service will thus bring together all parts of the county.

Mrs Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, who will be attending the event said it was "rather special".

She said: "Each February, we in Shropshire celebrate our wonderful county on Shropshire Day, February 23 – the feast day of Saint Milburga, our patron saint.

"This year, I’m thrilled that we’ll be marking the occasion a day early, on Sunday, February 22, 2026, with something rather special – a celebration service that spans the River Severn!

"We’ll start at 2pm at St Mary the Virgin Church, Jackfield, then set off on a 2.5-mile walk to St Mary’s Church, Sutton Maddock – crossing from the Diocese of Hereford into the Diocese of Lichfield as we go. For anyone who’d rather skip the walk, the second part of the service will begin at around 4pm in Sutton Maddock.

"The service will be led by The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield, and The Rt Revd Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, and I’m delighted to be joining them both.

"We’ll also be sharing a brand new Shropshire Day prayer, written by Revd Chris Thorpe from Shifnal – the perfect way to bring our county together in faith and friendship.

"All are very welcome – and yes, dogs can come too!"