Car ploughs into hedge in Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the incident in Berghill Lane, Oswestry at around 11am on Saturday.

Crews said the driver of the car had "self-extricated" but the vehicle was made electrically safe.

A spokesperson said: "The incident involved one vehicle which had left carriageway into a hedge.

"Driver had self extricated from the vehicle. Fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe as a precautionary matter."