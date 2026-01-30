'No sentence will ever really be justice' - British Transport Police detective reacts to sentence of asylum seeker who killed Rhiannon Whyte

This morning (January 30), asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 29 years after he stabbed mother-of-one Rhiannon Whyte 23 times on a platform at Bescot Stadium railway station on October 20 2024.

He had followed her after she had finished work at the nearby Park Inn Hotel where he was staying and she worked - he had been in the country for less that three months.

Rhiannon, aged 27, suffered 19 wounds to the head including a fatal brain stem injury and died three days later. No motive for the killing was given at the trial, but Majek had brushed past Ms Whyte earlier in the evening as he left the hotel to smoke.

Majek denied murder but was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court in October last year. He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Rhiannon Whyte's mother Donna Whyte (left), speaking to Tommy Robinson (centre) outside Coventry Crown Court after asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years

A person holding a photo of Rhiannon Whyte outside Coventry Crown Court,

The sentencing had been delayed due to a dispute over Majek's true age - but after medical examination it was determined he was 26 at the time of the murder.

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of British Transport Police has spoken out about the sentencing - say that while it may never be justice for the family Rhiannon's legacy should live on.

He said: “Her killer may have been sentenced to life in prison today, but no sentence or outcome will ever really be justice for Rhiannon’s family and friends, who continue to live with this insurmountable, horrific loss.

“Their own life sentence began in October 2024, the moment Rhiannon was taken from them. As we close this chapter, it is important that we remember Rhiannon for the person she was…her kindness, her energy, and the joy she brought to those around her… rather than the person responsible for her death.

“Today’s sentence ensures her killer will face the consequences of his actions, but it is Rhiannon’s life and legacy that should live on.”

Speaking outside court after the trial, one of Rhiannon Whyte’s three sisters, Alex Whyte, described her sibling as someone with “a beautiful and bright future” who was smart, kind, funny, caring and hardworking.

She said: “On Sunday the 20th October 2024, my family were handed a life sentence when Deng Chol Majek launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on Rhiannon for no apparent reason whatsoever.

Asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek, originally from Sudan, murdered hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte, who was stabbed more than 20 times at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall and died three days later in hospital (British Transport Police/PA)

“On that horrific day, our precious Rhiannon was shown no mercy. Throughout this trial we have been given no reason as to why he chose Rhiannon, no accountability for his actions and no remorse.

“She fought for her life and to save herself from this sick, twisted and cowardly human – who showed no regard for Rhiannon or human life.”