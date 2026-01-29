From Corrie to Easy Street: Claire Sweeney joins cast of Annie as legendary musical prepares to come to Wolverhampton Grand

Actress, singer and TV presenter Claire Sweeney will star as Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of the musical Annie, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from February 16-21, 2027.

Sweeney will star alongside the previously announced Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, and the newly announced Tanisha-Mae Brown as Grace Farrell, Christian Cooper as Rooster, and Amber Kennedy as Lily St. Regis.

Also joining the company are Jack Buchanan, Harrison Burley, Zoë' Canham, Sophie Elmes, Belle Kizzy Green, Issy Khogali, Yujin Park, Elliot David Parkes, Carl Sanderson, Michaela Stern, Matthew Sweet and Jessica Wright.

Sweeney has just stepped down as series regular Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street and is well known for her role as Lindsay Corkhill in Brookside. Her other credits include roles in Clocking Off, Holby City, Merseybeat, Candy Cabs, Scarborough, The Good Ship Murder and Benidorm.

Claire Sweeney as Miss Hannigan. Photo by Matt Crockett

Her many West End credits include playing Roxie Hart in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre, and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, playing opposite Patrick Swayze, at The Piccadilly Theatre.

She has played the title role in Educating Rita alongside Matthew Kelly and in 2011, she starred in a new production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Don Black's one-woman show Tell Me on a Sunday. Sweeney has also toured in the hit show Sex In Suburbia, which she co-wrote, following its hugely successful run at the Royal Court Liverpool.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, Annie follows the tale of a brave young girl who is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend a fairy tale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family.

The production is set to include the classic songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

Tickets for Annie are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk