Appeal for pensioner missing from Shrewsbury
Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for help to locate a pensioner, missing since Thursday.
Officers say 71-year-old Janet Jebb is white, around 5ft 5ins, with short grey hair.
Police have released a recent image of Janet, who was last seen in Shrewsbury on Thursday, and who is also believed to be wearing the same coat as in the picture as well as a white knitted hat.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting 282i of 23 January.