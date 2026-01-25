Appeal for pensioner missing from Shrewsbury

Officers say 71-year-old Janet Jebb is white, around 5ft 5ins, with short grey hair.

Have you seen Janet?

Police have released a recent image of Janet, who was last seen in Shrewsbury on Thursday, and who is also believed to be wearing the same coat as in the picture as well as a white knitted hat.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting 282i of 23 January.