Unclaimed estates list reinstated with 16 Shropshire names

Publication of the Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list had been suspended in July 2025 following allegations of fraud within the probate system.

Picture: Bona Vacantia and Government Legal Department

A government statement this week reads: “The review found no evidence the Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list has been the source of fraud.”

The reinstated list contains fewer details of the persons on the list following a review.

They believe it still provides sufficient information for people to identify a family member. Just the name, date of death, place of death and a reference number are included in the new list.

“The Bona Vacantia Division will continue to keep the list’s publication under review and if there are any further allegations of fraud or misuse, access may be restricted or removed without notice,” the Government statement reads.

The Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department administers the estates of people who die without blood relatives and without leaving a Will in England and Wales.

All fully documented claims must be submitted within 30 years of the date of death.

The Shropshire names on the list are:

Keith Melvyn Bound, of Bishop’s Castle, died in December 12, 2013.

John Breeze, of Telford, died January 12, 2016.

Nedjo Butulija, of Newport, died May 19, 2005

Ronald Desolla-Stanley, of Shropshire, died March 15, 2015.

Arthur Charles Dyball, of Craven Arms, died December 17, 2020.

S. Fay, of Bridgnorth, died May 17, 2011.

Kathleen Megan Houlston, of Telford, died May 7, 2011.

Robert Stanley Jones, of Telford, died March 25, 2005.

David John Lacey, of Bridgnorth, died June 24, 2019.

Bronislawa Parol, of Shrewsbury, died May 20, 2000.

Betty Peake-Lloyd, of Shrewsbury, died October 28, 1998.

Janis Rancans, of Shropshire, died August 20, 2002.

John Schwartz, of Ludlow, died May 29, 2000.

Evelyn Mary Smith, of Whitchurch, died March 17, 2002.

Albert William Wells, of Telford, died May 19, 2002.

Wilomena Williams, of Shrewsbury, died May 2, 2009.

For details of eligibility to make a claim and how to claim visit this website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/make-a-claim-to-a-deceased-persons-estate#overview