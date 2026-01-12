Man admits killing mother-of-three who was hit by van on West Midlands golf course

Suzanne Cherry, 62, was hit by a grey Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club in Blake Street, Shenstone, near Sutton Coldfield, on April 11, and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham four days later.

Appearing at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, John McDonald, 51, of Booth Street in Bloxwich, admitted causing the death of Ms Cherry by dangerous driving.

Suzanne Cherry

McDonald, and co-defendants Johnny McDonald, 23, of Molyneux Road in Dudley, and Brett Delaney, 35, of Michael Road in Darlaston, all pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit fraud between February 17 and April 12 last year by making false representations that roofing work was needed when it was not.

All three had previously denied manslaughter. They are expected to be sentenced later on Monday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision and the involvement of West Midlands Police officers.

The watchdog said two patrol cars had started following a van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit Ms Cherry, who was from Aldridge.

Ms Cherry’s husband said she left “an unfilled void” in the lives of her family and friends.

Her husband, who was not named, said in a statement: “While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant.

“Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life, which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfilled void in the lives of her mother, Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends. We ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”