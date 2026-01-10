Midlands rock band aim for Hollywood success with music video inspired by Wallace & Gromit

The band, fronted by Nick J Townsend, have already been blown away by the reaction to their self-produced stop-go animation music video, which has received a clutch of film festival awards and nominations.

Nick J Townsend with the band's award for best music video at the Birmingham Film Festival

To date they've won four 'best music video' awards for their quirky video accompanying their song 'Unpopular' - so they're now setting their sights on success at film festivals in Beverly Hills and Berlin - continuing their unusual but successful strategy of only entering film festivals that begin with the letter B!

The Wallace & Gromit inspired music video, which was filmed in Telford, Shropshire, and written in Stourbridge in the Black Country, has so far won awards at the Bangkok Movie Awards, Bracciano Film and Arts Festival in Italy, the flourishing Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival, held in Stourbridge, and the prestigious and long-running Birmingham Film Festival. The music video, which Nick spent hours and hours painstakingly creating, was also selected for screenings and featured at Birmingham Horror Film Festival, Bradford’s Drunken Film Festival and Bulgaria’s Pulse Of Animation Festival.

Telford and Stourbridge based singer and guitarist Nick J Townsend with a clay model of himself that features in WEAK13's claymation animated music video

Now the band, which also features Wesley Smith on bass, have set their sights on Hollywood - hoping to secure a selection, nomination or a win at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, in April 2026.

WEAK13 lead singer and guitarist Nick J Townsend said: "I've been to Beverly Hills before but we have a good chance to return in style if we can get 'Unpopular' to become more popular over there.

"We recently won the Birmingham Film Festival with 'Unpopular'; there was an abundance of incredible entries from different countries so we were pleasantly surprised when they announced our name at the awards night.

Claymation models featured in WEAK13's music video for their single Unpopular. Pictured is a clay version of former US president Joe Biden

"I wasn't aware at the time that top European judges had made the decision to award WEAK13 the win.

Nick J Townsend with his award at the Birmingham Film Festival

"It's one of the most respected film festivals out there and it just made us think where else can we enter this? So we're looking at Hollywood next."

The single 'Unpopular' is taken from the band's double album titled Aluminium and the multi-award winning music video can be seen on YouTube.