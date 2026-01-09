Shrewsbury man, 65, admits supplying cocaine

Robert Revill of Racecourse Green admitted one charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class-A drug at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

The 65-year-old is accused of supplying the drug between June 7 and June 25 last year.

Judge Deni Mathews adjourned the hearing for an "all options" pre-sentence report.

Revill is to be sentence at the same court on March 4.