Downed electrical cable closes road in Ironbridge

The cable in Cherry Tree Hill was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service just after noon.

The fire service said the road has been closed while National Grid take care of the downed cable.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "National grid now in attendance with the electricity isolated. Cherry Tree Hill is currently closed to traffic."