Nearly 170 chess players from across Britain will descend on Telford this weekend for Shropshire Chess Congress, the biggest event in the county's chess calendar.

The congress, being held at the premises of Wrekin Housing Group in the town centre, is a five round tournament, which starts on Friday evening, January 9, and runs to Sunday.

Players will compete in four sections, with a first prize of £300 in each. While many players from Telford, Wolverhampton, and the Midlands are taking part, there are entries from as far afield as the Isle of Wight, Poole in Dorset, and Hull.

All players play five games, although they do have the option to take a bye in one round, being paired in each round against an opponent on equal points. That means that in the final round the leaders are going head to head in a battle for the prizes.

