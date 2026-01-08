Farmers urged to prepare and 'remain safe' ahead of Storm Goretti

The weather front is expected to hit Shropshire tonight, with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for snow for much of Shropshire, Mid Wales and the West Midlands.

Ahead of the storm, the NFU has urged farmers to 'stay safe' and prepare for the wintry weather.

NFU Vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “As we have seen during this latest cold snap, farmers are pivotal in rural communities playing their part to help clear roads and provide help to those in need, all while caring for their own business and livestock.

Heavy snow is expected to hit the region tonight

“Most businesses suffer during adverse weather and farming is no different. As many affected farmers will be trying to reach remote parts of their farms, we are urging everyone to remain as safe as possible and take the necessary precautions such as ensuring farm vehicles and machinery are in good working order.

“With some parts of the country experiencing heavy snowfall and with more expected, we are continuing to monitor the forecasts and supporting our members to ensure that they have all the information they need to remain safe during this time of severe weather.

“Despite the wintry weather, farmers will still be working around the clock to produce food for the nation alongside caring for the great British countryside.”