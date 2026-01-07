Shropshire lamb feeding event: Your chance to get up close and personal with farm's cutest residents as popular lamb feeding event returns

Last year more than 1,000 people flocked to Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley for their Springtime Fun on the Farm event, which is set to return before Easter.

The award-winning farm attraction based at Caughley Farm will welcome ewes and their newly born lambs to the farmyard alongside its other much-loved residents on Saturday, March 28 until Sunday, April 12, which will give visitors the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the cute lambs, including petting, cuddling and bottle-feeding.

Lambs at Frankly Farm Tours

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a walk around the quaint and rustic farmyard to meet a variety of friendly farm animals. These include Alpacas, Rare Breed Sheep, Pygmy Goats, Mini Moos, Giant Rabbits, Small Animals and the star of the farm – Jeffery the Llama!

And finally, there will be refreshments and hot food available, as well as a range of farm-themed gifts.

Lambs at Frankley Farm Tours

How to get tickets

Tickets are available online for a special early bird price of £12 for all aged 13+ and £8.95 for children aged 4 to 12. Children under 3 can enter free of charge.

Following the incredibly high demand at last year’s event, which saw over 1,000 people visit, the farm is advising potential visitors to pre-book tickets early at the farm’s website, as admission numbers are limited.

Speaking about the event, co-owner Natalie said: “We’re really pleased to be running Springtime again this year, with many more animals to be able to get up close with this time around. We love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as they see the lambs and handle the baby animals.

“We also love spring on the farm as everything comes back to life, the weather gets warmer and the nights draw out. It’s a beautiful place to visit.”

For full details head to www.franklyfarmtours.co.uk