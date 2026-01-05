32 fantastic photos of snow in Shropshire as winter weather grips county

A yellow warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office on Sunday, with the weather body saying snow and ice has the potential to cause disruption to travel in places through to Monday at midday.

The snowy weather saw "severe delays" reported on Shropshire's roads during rush hour on Monday.

However the news may have been welcomed by some schoolchildren who were expected back to school on Monday, but got an extra day's holiday after numerous schools announced they were closed in both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Below are some stunning photos taken by Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath in Ironbridge this morning, and plenty of superb shots submitted by our readers from around the county:

Snowy scenes in and around Ironbridge on Monday morning. Photo: Steve Leath

