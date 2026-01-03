Shocking video shows piles of rubbish on West Midlands streets as bin strike carries into 2026

The Birmingham bin strike continues on the streets of the city into New Year 2026, as shocking video shows.

With the long-running industrial action continuing families say they now have no idea when their rubbish will be collected. Strike action has been going on since January after Birmingham City Council bin workers walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs.

Birmingham Bin Strike continues on the streets of the city into New Year 2026. Here in Bordesley Green, fly-tipping is increasing. January 1 2026. // With the long-running industrial action continuing families say they now have no idea when their rubbish will be collected. Strike action has been going on since January after Birmingham City Council bin workers walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs.Locals say overflowing wheelie bins and fly-tipped waste are making life hell as the strikes look likely to continue into the new year.

Locals say overflowing wheelie bins and fly-tipped waste are making life hell as the strikes look likely to continue into the new year.

Watch the video above.