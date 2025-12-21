Shropshire's fire service 'making steady progress' on recommendations by inspector

Last year His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the service “requires improvement” in six key areas, and is “inadequate” at managing its resources.

The inspectorate raised concerns about the performance of the service in managing resources to keep people safe from fire and other risks.

Its report also criticised issues around the scrutiny of financial decisions, transparency around the funding of capital projects, and performance management arrangements.

HMICFRS also concluded that the service hadn’t made enough progress on equality, diversity and inclusion, and that firefighters lack confidence in processes tackling bullying, harassment and discrimination.

It said that despite commissioning an independent review into its culture, the service had failed to progress any of the recommendations.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Shrewsbury HQ. Picture: LDRS

It came after chief fire officer Simon Hardiman returned to work having received a written warning following an investigation into WhatsApp messages.

The ’cause of concern’ report made five recommendations that SFRS was asked to make. Of those, the service says it is on track to complete the following recommendations:

There are appropriate strategic oversight arrangements in place to manage risks, performance and improvement plans effectively

The corporate risk register is actively used to mitigate and manage known risks

All processes in place to support performance management are effective

There are robust processes for reporting accurate and suitably detailed finance and risk information to the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority (FRA).

However, the service says it is behind schedule with the remaining recommendation:

There is access to accurate data and analysis to support effective performance management.

SFRS presented the update to the FRA at a meeting on Wednesday (December 17).

“The service continues to make steady progress in addressing the HMICFRS cause of concern [report], with the majority of workstreams remaining on schedule,” said an SFRS spokesperson.

“Strategic oversight, risk management and performance processes are being strengthened through the development of the Portfolio Management Office, enhanced corporate risk review mechanisms, and the integration of National Fire Chiefs Council-endorsed leadership programmes.

“While the data and analysis workstream is currently behind schedule due to changes in strategic ownership, the appointment of a new head of digital and data has brought renewed momentum, with revised timelines expected and a structured action plan now in place.

“The service remains committed to delivering sustainable improvements, embedding robust governance, and ensuring transparency in performance and financial reporting. Continued senior management team oversight and support will be critical in maintaining progress and meeting the revised delivery timelines.”